Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Despite a recent rally, oil is about 10% lower for the year as traders grapple with China’s lackluster post-Covid economic recovery, aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and concerns over the US debt ceiling. That comes even after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies shocked markets in early April with an unexpected cut to production, which initially sent prices higher amid supply concerns. OPEC+ members are scheduled to meet June 3-4 in Vienna, with market watchers anticipating no change in output after Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week the cartel wasn’t likely to take further measures, an apparent contrast to remarks a few days earlier from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman saying speculators should “watch out.”