Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Commodity watchers keen on taking the pulse of the global economy should note that container ships — the lifeblood of trade — are traveling at the slowest speeds since Bloomberg began tracking the data in October 2020. That reflects uncertainty over the pace of China’s growth this year while the nation recovers from Covid-19 and influenza outbreaks. Unlike lagging economic indicators — Chinese import and export data for January and February won’t be released until March — shipping companies are already pronouncing a verdict on commodity demand. With no incentive to raise speeds or add more vessels to service routes, these ships are waiting for lackluster exports of steel in Asia to pick up, as well as imports of raw materials and agricultural products from around the world.