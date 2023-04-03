Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

A milder-than-expected winter in Europe has has made it less lucrative for Asian traders to export diesel supplies to the continent amid weaker consumption. That has contributed to a build-up of oil product stockpiles in Singapore, as traders put excess cargoes into storage tanks. The oversupply is being exacerbated by a growing number of idled container ships. As more vessels are temporarily taken out of service globally, demand for bunker fuel that the ships use has also dropped. Stockpiles of fuel oil in Singapore — one of the most popular refueling hubs in Asia — are near a six-month high. Refining margins have taken a hit, and while upcoming plant maintenance could trim the supply, slower demand for shipping could linger for the next few months as the global economy slows.