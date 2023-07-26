Five Adani Group Companies See Rise In Shareholder Base In June Quarter

Investors in five Adani Group companies rose in the quarter ended June, following the conglomerate's recovery in stock prices after the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look into the Adani-Hindenburg matter did not find any regulatory failure.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. led with a 60% rise in the number of shareholders, according to exchange disclosures. The retail base also grew nearly 61%.

It was followed by Adani Transmission Ltd. with shareholders rising 32%, followed by 8.3% in the news media company New Delhi Television Ltd.