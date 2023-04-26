First Republic Shares Slip On Report Of Buyers For New Stock

Advisers will try to persuade big US banks who have already bailed First Republic out once to purchase bonds from the San Francisco-based company at above-market rates for a total loss of a few billion dollars, less than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. fees associated with any First Republic failure, CNBC reported Wednesday. As part of that plan, the advisers have already lined up possible purchasers for new shares, CNBC said, citing sources it didn’t identify.