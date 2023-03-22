First Republic Slips Lower While Eyes Turn To Rescue Talks

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: A sign is posted in front of a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in Oakland, California. A week after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, First Republic Bank is considering a sale following a dramatic 60 percent drop in its stock price over the past week. The bank also received $70 billion in emergency loans from JP Morgan Chase and the Federal Reserve. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)