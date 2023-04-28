BQPrimeMarketsFirst Republic Sinks 50% Triggering Multiple Trading Halts
First Republic Sinks 50% Triggering Multiple Trading Halts

28 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST
A First Republic Bank branch in Los Angeles, California. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares were halted repeatedly after dropping as much as 50% following a report from CNBC that the most likely outcome of rescue talks is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to take the lender into receivership.

Shares sank to a fresh all-time low of $3.09 as of 11:44 a.m. in New York, after rising as much as 6.6% earlier on reports of meetings to devise a plan for the bank.

First Republic’s plunge has wiped out more than $21 billion in market value this year, making it the smallest S&P 500 Index member by value.

