Finolex Industries Shares Drop As Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd. dropped the most in five months on Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates despite a profit beat.

The company's revenue declined by 28.44% year-on-year to Rs 1,141.1 crore in the fourth quarter. This compares with the revenue of the same period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 1,594.6 crore, according to its exchange filing. It missed the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 1,321.1 crore.

Its net profit was also down 66.37% year-on-year to Rs 166.5 crore, compared with Rs 495.7 crore in the same period a year ago. However, it beat analyst estimates, which stood at Rs 137.8 crore.

Finolex Industries Ltd. said in its investor presentation that it has seen a strong profit improvement during the quarter in both the PVC pipes and fittings and PVC resin segments. PVC pipes and fittings volume registered a growth of 4% year-on-year to 81,452 MT, and PVC resin volume decreased 27% year-on-year to 58,132 MT.

Ajit Venkataraman was appointed as the chief executive officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from June 1, 2023, which is subject to the approval of the board at the annual general meeting.