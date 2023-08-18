Finolex Cables Shares Surge Over 9% After Jefferies Raises Target Price
Shares of Finolex Cables Limited surged over 9% intraday on Friday, the most in nearly a month, after Jefferies raised the target price on the stock.
The brokerage also raised its earnings estimates as the company will benefit from housing and capital expenditure in India, it said in an Aug. 17 note. The company will also benefit from the 5G rollout and allocation to last-mile connectivity under the Bharat Net programme.
While the price of optic fibre fell approximately 30% in the last six months, thereby affecting volume growth and margins, the brokerage expects an anti-dumping duty of 5–15% imposed on imports from China, Korea, and Indonesia by the Indian government to support pricing going forward.
The brokerage raised the company's earnings per share estimate by 7% and 8% for FY24 and FY26, respectively, as it estimates sales to grow at over 20% CAGR over FY23–26.
Though the company's management has provided Ebitda margin guidance of 12% and 14%, Jefferies expects the operating margins to be around 12% and 12.6% over FY24 and FY25, respectively.
The brokerage also raised the company's target price for its base case scenario to Rs 1,270, implying a 24% upside to the Aug. 16 closing price.
The electrical wire manufacturer reported 29% year-on-year volume growth in electrical wires leading to an over 19% rise in sales in the first quarter. This helped the company post 38% year-on-year growth in profit during the June quarter, according to its exchange filing.
The company is on track to earn Rs 500 crore in revenue from the appliances business over the next two to three years, Chief Financial Officer Mahesh Viswanathan told BQ Prime.
Finolex Cables also recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share, 350% of the stock's face value.
Shares of Finolex Cables rose 5.09% to Rs 1,080.9 apiece, compared to a 0.35% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:40 a.m. The stock rose 9.18% intraday, the most in a month since July 19.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.76 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 62.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 8.3%.