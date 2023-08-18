Finolex Cables Shares Surge Over 9% After Jefferies Raises Target Price

Shares of Finolex Cables Limited surged over 9% intraday on Friday, the most in nearly a month, after Jefferies raised the target price on the stock.

The brokerage also raised its earnings estimates as the company will benefit from housing and capital expenditure in India, it said in an Aug. 17 note. The company will also benefit from the 5G rollout and allocation to last-mile connectivity under the Bharat Net programme.

While the price of optic fibre fell approximately 30% in the last six months, thereby affecting volume growth and margins, the brokerage expects an anti-dumping duty of 5–15% imposed on imports from China, Korea, and Indonesia by the Indian government to support pricing going forward.