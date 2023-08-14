Finolex Cables Shares Fall The Most In Nearly 18 Months, Even As Profit Rises 38% In Q1

Shares of Finolex Cables fell 6.13% to Rs 1,022.2 apiece, compared to a 0.4% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:41 a.m. The stock fell 7.65% intraday, the most in nearly 18 months since Feb. 24, 2022.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 55.

Of the nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 10.2%.