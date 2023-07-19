Finolex Cables Shares At Record High As SBI Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday after SBI Securities initiated coverage with a 'buy', citing stellar operating performance in fiscal 2023.

Adding to this, the brokerage expects volume to pick up as restocking intensifies following capacity expansion. The price target on the company's stock has been set at Rs 1,086 per share, implying a potential upside of 15% in the next 12 months.