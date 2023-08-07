ADVERTISEMENT
Fineotex Chemical Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Rise
The specialty textiles chemical manufacturer's net profit rose 29.84% year-on-year to Rs 25.6 crore in the quarter ended June.
Shares of Fineotex chemicals Ltd. advanced on Monday after its profit rose in the first quarter.The specialty textiles chemical manufacturer's net profit rose 29.84% year-on-year to Rs 25.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 2.60% at Rs 132.2 crore.
Ebitda up 20.16% at Rs 31.5 crore.
Margins at 23.83% versus 19.32%.
Net profit up 29.84% at Rs 25.6 crore.
