BQPrimeMarketsFineotex Chemical Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Fineotex Chemical Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Rise

The specialty textiles chemical manufacturer's net profit rose 29.84% year-on-year to Rs 25.6 crore in the quarter ended June.

07 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>However, the company's revenue fell in the April-June quarter. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
However, the company's revenue fell in the April-June quarter. (Source: Unsplash)

Shares of Fineotex chemicals Ltd. advanced on Monday after its profit rose in the first quarter.

The specialty textiles chemical manufacturer's net profit rose 29.84% year-on-year to Rs 25.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue down 2.60% at Rs 132.2 crore.

  • Ebitda up 20.16% at Rs 31.5 crore.

  • Margins at 23.83% versus 19.32%.

  • Net profit up 29.84% at Rs 25.6 crore.

Shares of Fineotex Chemical rose 4.61% before paring gains to trade 1.97% higher at 10:42 a.m., compared to a 0.29% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 56.08.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT