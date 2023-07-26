Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 37%, Misses Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsFine Organic Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 37%, Misses Estimates
Revenue dropped 27% to Rs 547.2 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 25.8% vs 28.7%.

26 Jul 2023, 5:36 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An R&amp;D facility of Fine Organic Industries (Source: Company website)</p></div>
An R&D facility of Fine Organic Industries (Source: Company website)

Fine Organic Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined 37% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The oleochemical manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 99.8 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison with Rs 159.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 111 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Fine Organic Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 27% at Rs 547.2 crore versus 747.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 557.4 crore).

  • Ebitda down 34% at Rs 141.2 crore vs. 214.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.2 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 25.8% vs. 28.7%

  • Net profit down 37% at Rs 99.8 crore vs. Rs 159.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111 crore).

Shares of Fine Organic closed 1.31% higher at Rs 4,727 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.5% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

