Fine Organic Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 37%, Misses Estimates
Revenue dropped 27% to Rs 547.2 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 25.8% vs 28.7%.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined 37% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The oleochemical manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 99.8 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison with Rs 159.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 111 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Fine Organic Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 27% at Rs 547.2 crore versus 747.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 557.4 crore).
Ebitda down 34% at Rs 141.2 crore vs. 214.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.2 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.8% vs. 28.7%
Net profit down 37% at Rs 99.8 crore vs. Rs 159.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111 crore).
Shares of Fine Organic closed 1.31% higher at Rs 4,727 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.5% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.