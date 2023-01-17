Federal Bank's Target Price Raised By Brokerages After Strong Q3 Results

The Federal Bank Ltd.'s target price has been raised by brokerages after it reported a 54% year-on-year rise in profit for the December quarter, aided by higher net interest income and improved asset quality.

While Yes Securities, Motilal Oswal, and HDFC Securities maintain a 'buy' rating, Dolat Capital reiterates 'accumulate' on the stock.

Out of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 34 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of Federal Bank Ltd. rose 0.50% in trade on Tuesday. Total traded volume stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 17%.