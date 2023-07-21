Federal Bank's Board Approves Issue Of Preference Shares To IFC At Rs 131.91 Apiece

BQPrimeMarketsFederal Bank's Board Approves Issue Of Preference Shares To IFC At Rs 131.91 Apiece
The bank through this issue will raise Rs 959 crore. It also plans to raise Rs 8,000 crore via debt.

21 Jul 2023, 1:07 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Federal Bank branch (source: company)</p></div>
A Federal Bank branch (source: company)

The Federal Bank Ltd.'s board on Friday approved the issuance of 72.7 million preference shares to International Finance Corp., according to an exchange filing.

The private-sector bank will issue these shares at Rs 131.91 a piece to IFC, IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund LP and IFC Emerging Asia Fund LP. As of 11.35 am, this is at a discount of 1.9% to the current market price.

Through this issue, the Federal Bank will raise Rs 959 crore. It also plans to raise Rs 8,000 crore via debt, according to the filing.

After the allotment of equity shares, IFC, IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund and IFC Emerging Asia Fund will have holdings of 4.27%, 1.91%, and 1.91%, respectively, it said.

Previously, the bank's board had approved a Rs 4,000 crore fundraising plan.

For the quarter ended June 30, Federal Bank's net profit declined 5.41% and stood at Rs 854 crore year-on-year on the back of a sequential rise in provisions.

The asset-quality position of the lender also weakened, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising marginally to 2.38% quarter-on-quarter and the net NPA remaining flat at 0.69% quarter-on-quarter.

