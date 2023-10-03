Federal Bank Shares Gain As Total Deposits Increase In Q2

Shares of Federal Bank Ltd. rose in early trade on Tuesday after its total deposits rose in the second quarter.

The bank's total deposits rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 2.33 lakh crore and gross advances increased 20% year-on-year to 1.96 lakh crore over the same period, according to provisional numbers released on Sunday.

Retail credit books grew by 22% year-on-year, and wholesale credit books grew by 17% year-on-year, the bank said in an exchange filing.