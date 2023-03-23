Fed Hikes Rates By 25 Basis Points: How That Could Impact Indian Markets

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. This is in line with expectations from the markets and brokerages. Caught between financial stability and fighting inflation, the Fed has struck a balance. It has reassured the markets with a categorical remark that the "U.S. banking system is sound and resilient".

The Fed also acknowledged the current banking crisis will lead to "tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain."

The markets are excited by the change in language from "ongoing rate increases" to "some additional hikes maybe based on incoming data". The change in language is in the light of the tighter conditions resulting from the banking crisis.

Markets took heart from the fact that the Fed has signaled it could be nearing the end of rate hikes. But for India, this is a very important change but not strong enough to trigger a big bullish shift. Today’s policy could lead to short covering rally. Part of this was seen over the last couple of days when banks started rallying. However, the tug of war between the bulls and bears will continue resulting in volatility.

The markets have been gripped by nervousness, fear and uncertainty ever since the Silicon Valley Bank crisis hit the headlines. While SVB’s depositors were bailed out, the markets had to deal with another, bigger crisis with Credit Suisse. UBS and the Swiss National Bank bailed out Credit Suisse.

This was followed by six central banks taking a coordinated action to provide liquidity support to the banking system. Fears subsided, but uncertainty continued. There emerged some semblance of hope that the contagion has been contained.

The table below shows how Indian markets swung between fear and hope over the last couple of weeks. But as far as IT stocks are concerned, it has been only fear and there are no signs of relief.

Just when the markets were coming to grips with the issue of high valuations of IT stocks, the global banking crisis surfaced. This triggered doubts over the impact of BFS (banking and financial services) business for Indian IT companies. Hence, the relentless fall. The Nifty IT has seen an erosion of over 9% in a month and nearly 21% in a year.