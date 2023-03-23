Fed Hikes Rates By 25 Basis Points: How That Could Impact Indian Markets
The markets have been gripped by nervousness, fear and uncertainty ever since the SVB crisis hit the headlines rate hike.
The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. This is in line with expectations from the markets and brokerages. Caught between financial stability and fighting inflation, the Fed has struck a balance. It has reassured the markets with a categorical remark that the "U.S. banking system is sound and resilient".
The Fed also acknowledged the current banking crisis will lead to "tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain."
The markets are excited by the change in language from "ongoing rate increases" to "some additional hikes maybe based on incoming data". The change in language is in the light of the tighter conditions resulting from the banking crisis.
Markets took heart from the fact that the Fed has signaled it could be nearing the end of rate hikes. But for India, this is a very important change but not strong enough to trigger a big bullish shift. Today’s policy could lead to short covering rally. Part of this was seen over the last couple of days when banks started rallying. However, the tug of war between the bulls and bears will continue resulting in volatility.
The markets have been gripped by nervousness, fear and uncertainty ever since the Silicon Valley Bank crisis hit the headlines. While SVB’s depositors were bailed out, the markets had to deal with another, bigger crisis with Credit Suisse. UBS and the Swiss National Bank bailed out Credit Suisse.
This was followed by six central banks taking a coordinated action to provide liquidity support to the banking system. Fears subsided, but uncertainty continued. There emerged some semblance of hope that the contagion has been contained.
The table below shows how Indian markets swung between fear and hope over the last couple of weeks. But as far as IT stocks are concerned, it has been only fear and there are no signs of relief.
Just when the markets were coming to grips with the issue of high valuations of IT stocks, the global banking crisis surfaced. This triggered doubts over the impact of BFS (banking and financial services) business for Indian IT companies. Hence, the relentless fall. The Nifty IT has seen an erosion of over 9% in a month and nearly 21% in a year.
But insofar as the Nifty is concerned, it is the Bank Nifty that has been the key accelerator in the downward spiral and is also the fastest to swing back in the hope the Fed will change course and stability could return to the global banking system. From its March 15 low, the Bank Nifty has rallied by 2.4% though it is still down by 10% over a year.
While the markets are not sure how IT stocks will behave, the bets seem to be on banking stocks. After witnessing significant outperformance in 2022, banking stocks started witnessing correction since the beginning of 2023.
According to analysts that BQ Prime spoke with, the buy-on-dips strategy works well for banking stocks. Banks could be the biggest beneficiaries of the next leg of the rally. Indian banks are considered better placed in terms of quality of assets and interest rate risks. They point out valuations are still below their peak and fundamentals are still quite solid.
But given the uncertainty over how banking stability will be restored, markets could witness alternate bouts of selling and buying. Understandably so, given the unfolding events.
The RBI’s policy decision will come up in April which also coincides with the earnings season. The uncertainty over monsoon, in the backdrop of El Nino, will play its part till the clouds are clear. Earnings season will begin and the real test of resilience and growth will be seen.
Lastly, the first month of the financial year begins with a number of economic challenges leading up to the general elections.