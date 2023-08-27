FDI Equity Inflows Dip 34% To $10.94 Billion In April-June 2023

BQPrimeMarketsFDI Equity Inflows Dip 34% To $10.94 Billion In April-June 2023
Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

27 Aug 2023, 5:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34% to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24.

Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

