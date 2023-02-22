BQPrimeMarketsFDI Equity Inflows Decline 15% To $36.75 Billion In April-December This Fiscal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FDI Equity Inflows Decline 15% To $36.75 Billion In April-December This Fiscal

The FDI inflows stood at $43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
BQPrime
22 Feb 2023, 5:12 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@steve_j?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Steve Johnson</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/WVUrbhWtRNM?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Steve Johnson on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign direct investment into India declined by 15% to $36.75 billion during the April-December this fiscal, according to the latest Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

The FDI inflows stood at $43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to $55.27 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year as against $60.4 billion in the year-ago period.

During April-December 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $13 billion FDI.

It was followed by Mauritius ($4.7 billion), the U.S. ($ 5 billion), the U.A.E. ($3.1 billion), the Netherlands ($2.15 billion), Japan ($1.4 billion), and Cyprus ($1.15 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $8 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

It was followed by services ($6.6 billion), trading ($4.14 billion), chemicals ($1.5 billion), automobile industry ($1.27 billion) and construction (infrastructure) activities ($1.22 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT