FDC Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profit Jumps, Board Approves Share Buyback 

Shares of FDC Ltd. surged over 10% to a record high on Thursday after its first-quarter profit jumped and its board approved the share buyback plan.

The buyback of up to 31 lakh shares, or 1.87%, of the total paid-up equity capital will be done at a price of Rs 500 apiece for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 155 crore.

The board also approved the acquisition of an additional 7% stake in its subsidiary FDC SA from other existing shareholders and the settlement of their existing outstanding loan with interest.