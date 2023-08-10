BQPrimeMarketsFDC Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profit Jumps, Board Approves Share Buyback 
ADVERTISEMENT

FDC Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profit Jumps, Board Approves Share Buyback 

FDC's June quarter profit rose 55% YoY to Rs 109.81 crore, and its board approved buyback of shares worth Rs 155 crore.

10 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Medicine bottles. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Medicine bottles. (Source: freepik)

Shares of FDC Ltd. surged over 10% to a record high on Thursday after its first-quarter profit jumped and its board approved the share buyback plan.

The buyback of up to 31 lakh shares, or 1.87%, of the total paid-up equity capital will be done at a price of Rs 500 apiece for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 155 crore.

The board also approved the acquisition of an additional 7% stake in its subsidiary FDC SA from other existing shareholders and the settlement of their existing outstanding loan with interest.

FDC Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 8.4% at Rs 536.38 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 56.4% at Rs 122 crore.

  • Ebitda margins at 22.75% vs. 15.77%

  • Net profit is up 55.4% at Rs 109.81 crore.

Shares of FDC rose 7.63% to 418.8 apiece as of 9:57 a.m., as compared to 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 10.24% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 428.95 apiece. It has risen 54.6% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 41.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 85, implying that the stock may be overbought.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT