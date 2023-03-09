Jefferies Predicts How Sales, Margins Will Improve For Key Summer Bets

India's weather department has predicted more heatwaves and above-normal temperatures this summer.

Along with fans, air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, demand for pipes and pumps is set to rise, aiding the profitability of makers of such products, according to Jefferies.

Key beneficiaries, according to the research firm will include Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., the leader in fans and resi pumps; Havells India Ltd., the maker of Lloyd air conditioners; V-Guard Industries Ltd., a stabiliser and fan manufacturer; Finolex Industries Ltd., the leader in agri-pipes; Amber Enterprises India Ltd., contract manufacturer of ACs; and diversified plastics firm Supreme Industries Ltd.

With an early onset of summer, Jefferies expects an average year-on-year growth of 14% in sales and a 110-basis-point sequential improvement in operating margin in the fourth quarter ending March.

The average temperature in February spiked to the highest in 120 years. The India Meteorological Department has forecast "above normal" temperatures in most parts of northeast, east, and central India, including some parts of north-west India, in the March–May period.