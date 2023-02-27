Expiry Of Lock-In Period Helped Improve Liquidity Of Newly-Listed Internet Firms, Says BofA

The volatility caused by the expiry of the lock-up period of India's newly listed internet companies has helped improve the liquidity of these stocks, according to BofA Securities.

"The latest shareholdings of these companies indicate that there is adequate supply still, leading to a continued overhang," the brokerage said in its Feb. 24 investor note.

Ironically, better-performing stocks may see blocks as investors would like to cash in where demand is high, the brokerage said.

There will be divergence in the stock prices of India's internet companies in 2023 that are able to show sustained revenue growth while maintaining or growing profitability, BofA Securities said.

Rather than adjusted Ebitda, the investor focus remains on reported Ebitda and net income, the brokerage said. "We have good Ebitda/net income visibility on our buy-rated names, Makemytrip, Nykaa, and PB Fintech."