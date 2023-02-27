Expiry Of Lock-In Period Helped Improve Liquidity Of Newly-Listed Internet Firms, Says BofA
Shareholdings of these companies indicate that there is adequate supply still, leading to a continued overhang, BofA said.
The volatility caused by the expiry of the lock-up period of India's newly listed internet companies has helped improve the liquidity of these stocks, according to BofA Securities.
"The latest shareholdings of these companies indicate that there is adequate supply still, leading to a continued overhang," the brokerage said in its Feb. 24 investor note.
Ironically, better-performing stocks may see blocks as investors would like to cash in where demand is high, the brokerage said.
There will be divergence in the stock prices of India's internet companies in 2023 that are able to show sustained revenue growth while maintaining or growing profitability, BofA Securities said.
Rather than adjusted Ebitda, the investor focus remains on reported Ebitda and net income, the brokerage said. "We have good Ebitda/net income visibility on our buy-rated names, Makemytrip, Nykaa, and PB Fintech."
Good Growth Momentum For Fintech Companies
There is higher visibility for sustained revenue momentum for both PB Fintech Ltd. and Paytm-parent, One97 Communications Ltd., in the near term, according to BofA Securities.
It kept a 'buy' call on PB Fintech while maintaining 'neutral' on Paytm.
BofA on Paytm:
Expect near-term momentum to remain good as the revenue mix continues to improve towards high-margin businesses like lending and soundbox.
Sees its positive adjusted Ebitda as sustainable.
Near-term capex and D&A are expected to be slightly higher as investments in the soundbox continue.
Expect the momentum in Paytm's lending business to remain strong as its personal loan and merchant loan portfolios scale up.
Believes Paytm is also benefiting from lower competition in the fintech space on the back of tighter RBI regulations, funding winter, and a rising interest rate environment.
BofA On PB Fintech:
Citing PB's management, the brokerage said that the company's renewal business should generate Rs 400–450 crore in revenue in fiscal 2024, as compared to Rs 300 crore in fiscal 2023.
PB's core business is already positive, and losses from new initiatives are coming down, the brokerage said.
Sees it as the biggest beneficiary of rising online insurance penetration, giving it a dominant 90% plus market share.
The company is well placed to increase its addressable market and target small and medium enterprises.
BofA expects the company to deliver a 35% revenue CAGR for the next three years.
Expects the company to turn positive on adjusted Ebitda next quarter.
Slower Growth For Consumer Tech Companies
The brokerage expects consumer tech companies such as Zomato Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Nasdaq-listed Makemytrip and even Delhivery Ltd. to witness slightly slower growth over the next three to six months.
The weaker growth will be dragged down by a slowdown in consumption as these companies curtail discounts or expenses to focus on profitability.
However, despite a revenue slowdown, "we expect sustained cost control from all these companies, which should help them reduce losses," said the brokerage.
BofA Securities maintains a 'buy' rating on Nykaa and Makemytrip, while it maintains a 'neutral' rating on Zomato.
The brokerage believes Nykaa has a sustainable competitive advantage in the cosmetics space with strong customer pull and being a preferred partner for most brands. BofA also believes offline and eB2B expansion should help the company further improve its addressable market.
Meanwhile, Makemytrip is likely to benefit from continued traveller-led uptake and lower competition, leading to improved margins and cashflows.
BofA believes that Zomato is well-positioned to gradually inch up its share in the two-player food delivery market. Balancing revenue growth with profitability would be key to a stock re-rating, the brokerage added. In the medium term, the size of the addressable market is "key to driving growth," it added.
