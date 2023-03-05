Expect 17,410 And 17,430 To Act As Crucial Support For Nifty, Say Analysts

Analysts expect the Nifty to continue its current rebound towards 17,780-17,820 levels. The markets witnessed a sharp recovery on Friday—resulting in the Nifty ending the week 0.74% higher—led by strong gains in frontline counters, especially stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

During the week, metals and banking sector outperformed the benchmark index, ending 4.12% and 3.36% higher, respectively. Within the banking space, the PSU banks outperformed ending 9.75% higher.

Broader markets recovered swiftly in the last session and the Nifty closed the week a tad below 17,600 levels, gaining almost 300 points in a single session. At the same time, broader markets have outperformed significantly as mid-cap and small-cap indices gained over 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, against 0.75% gains seen in Nifty.

Here's what two analysts BQ Prime spoke with expect in the week ahead: