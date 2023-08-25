BQPrimeMarketsEvergrande Seeks to Resume Trading After Shares Were Halted in March 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Evergrande Seeks to Resume Trading After Shares Were Halted in March 2022

Evergrande is seeking to restart trading of its shares on Aug. 28 after having suspended it since March 2022.

25 Aug 2023, 9:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The China Evergrande Group logo displayed atop the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. China Evergrande Group started returning a small portion of the money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after people protested against missed payments. Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg
The China Evergrande Group logo displayed atop the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. China Evergrande Group started returning a small portion of the money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after people protested against missed payments. Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted real estate giant China Evergrande Group applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to resume trading after a 17-month halt, saying it has fulfilled all the listing requirements.

Evergrande is seeking to restart trading of its shares on Aug. 28 after having suspended it since March 2022, according to a filing Friday. The property developer released long-delayed earnings last month for 2021 and 2022, helping it meet requirements to resume trading. 

Read more: Evergrande Pushes Restructuring Plan After $81 Billion Loss 

Evergrande said it also conducted an independent investigation into the enforcement by banks of pledge guarantees for its Evergrande Property Services unit, and addressed auditor modifications.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT