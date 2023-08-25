Evergrande Seeks to Resume Trading After Shares Were Halted in March 2022
Evergrande is seeking to restart trading of its shares on Aug. 28 after having suspended it since March 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted real estate giant China Evergrande Group applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to resume trading after a 17-month halt, saying it has fulfilled all the listing requirements.
Evergrande is seeking to restart trading of its shares on Aug. 28 after having suspended it since March 2022, according to a filing Friday. The property developer released long-delayed earnings last month for 2021 and 2022, helping it meet requirements to resume trading.
Read more: Evergrande Pushes Restructuring Plan After $81 Billion Loss
Evergrande said it also conducted an independent investigation into the enforcement by banks of pledge guarantees for its Evergrande Property Services unit, and addressed auditor modifications.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.