China Evergrande Surges As Trade Resumes Amid Police Probe

Evergrande sits at the center of a years-long property crisis that has hurt the Chinese economy and hammered confidence in the housing market. The company faces an Oct. 30 hearing at a Hong Kong court on a winding-up petition, which could potentially force it into liquidation. Its shares only resumed trading in August after a 17-month halt — dropping 87% upon their return — as the indebted developer unveiled more losses and delayed meetings with creditors.