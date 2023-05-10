BQPrimeMarketsEveready Shares Gain After Reporting Operating Profit In Q4
Eveready Shares Gain After Reporting Operating Profit In Q4

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 1.03 crore compared with an operating loss of Rs 35.64 crore a year earlier.

10 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eveready batteries amongst other batteries. (Photo:&nbsp;John Cameron/Unsplash)</p></div>
Eveready batteries amongst other batteries. (Photo: John Cameron/Unsplash)
Shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd. gained on Wednesday after the company reported an operating profit in the fourth quarter following a jump in revenue.

The company's loss narrowed as revenue rose 18.63% year-on-year to Rs 286.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Operating profit stood at Rs 1.03 crore, compared with an operating loss of Rs 35.64 crore a year earlier.

Eveready Industries Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 18.63% at Rs 286.17 crore.

  • Ebitda profit of Rs 1.03 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 35.64 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 0.36%

  • Net loss narrows to Rs 14.39 crore.

Shares of the company rose 4.06% to Rs 311.2 apiece, compared to a 0.11% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:21 a.m.

The average traded volume so far in the day was 12.6 times its monthly average.

