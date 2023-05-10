ADVERTISEMENT
Eveready Shares Gain After Reporting Operating Profit In Q4
Shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd. gained on Wednesday after the company reported an operating profit in the fourth quarter following a jump in revenue.The company's loss narrowed as revenue rose 18.63% year-on-year to Rs 286.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Operating profit stood at Rs 1.03 crore, compared with an operating loss of Rs 35.64 crore a year earlier.
Eveready Industries Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 18.63% at Rs 286.17 crore.
Ebitda profit of Rs 1.03 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 35.64 crore
Ebitda margin at 0.36%
Net loss narrows to Rs 14.39 crore.
