EV Industry Lobby Says FAME Subsidy Be Recovered From Customers

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles wrote a letter to the Minister of Heavy Industries on Friday, proposing that money demanded by the ministry for not complying with localisation norms be recovered from customers.

"Since the MHI is suggesting that the subsidies passed on to customers by OEMs now stand cancelled—due to technical reasons decided by the MHI Department subsequently—the customers who have taken such subsidies can be asked to return these to OEMs in all fairness," it said in the letter.

This relates to the subsidies the department has claimed back from the companies on a retrospective basis. The letter also referred to Rs 1,200 crore that the manufacturers claim remains unreimbursed.

The retrospective recovery includes the subsidies that companies claimed before the issue of non-compliance with localisation norms came to the fore.

After the companies were frozen out of the subsidies, they carried on providing benefits to the customers, hoping they would continue after the investigation was concluded.