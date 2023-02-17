Traders Fully Price 3.75% ECB Peak Rate for the First Time

The sharp moves followed Schnabel’s interview with Bloomberg, in which she said “there is a risk that inflation proves to be more persistent than is currently priced by financial markets.” Investors eager for further policy clues will next be looking to her colleague Francois Villeroy who speaks on monetary policy and inflation at 11:30 a.m. London time. ECB officials earlier this month raised borrowing costs half-a-point to 2.5%.