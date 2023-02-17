Traders Fully Price 3.75% ECB Peak Rate For The First Time
Investors rushed to offload German bonds and money markets amped rate-hike wagers after European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said she saw risks that markets will underestimate inflation.
For the first time, traders fully priced in a 3.75% terminal deposit rate by October, up from a low of 3.4% expected following this month’s ECB meeting. Odds of a rate cut this year were also reduced to one basis point, the least since the middle of December. Germany’s 10-year yield jumped as much as 9 basis points to 2.57% within a whisker of the highest level since 2011.
The sharp moves followed Schnabel’s interview with Bloomberg, in which she said “there is a risk that inflation proves to be more persistent than is currently priced by financial markets.” Investors eager for further policy clues will next be looking to her colleague Francois Villeroy who speaks on monetary policy and inflation at 11:30 a.m. London time. ECB officials earlier this month raised borrowing costs half-a-point to 2.5%.
Signs of slowing prices had previously provided a boost for bond markets, but they have been under pressure since last week, following a number of hawkish statements by policymakers that interest rates may need to climb further, while strong US economic data also signaled the possibility of higher-than-expected rates there.
Italian bonds joined the selloff on Friday, pushing their premium over German counterparts as much as 7 basis points higher to 192, the highest since Feb. 2.
UK bonds fell 7 basis points to 3.57% after retail sales unexpectedly grew in January. US 10-year yields rose as much as 6 basis points to 3.93%, the highest since Nov. 10.
