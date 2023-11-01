Ethos Shares Jump After It Approves Preliminary Price For QIP 

Shares of Ethos Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it approved a preliminary placement pricing for raising funds via qualified institutional placement of equity shares.

The company approved the floor price for its preliminary placement at Rs 1,627.49 per equity share. It may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price as calculated for the issue, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

However, the board of the company will meet on Friday to finalise the price and the discount at which the shares will be allotted, it said.