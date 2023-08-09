Ethanol, Pharma Key Opportunities For Investors, Says Kotak's Anshul Saigal

Speaking on the opportunities in pharmaceutical space, Saigal said that there are shortages of generics on U.S. racks and at the same time there are significant price cuts that the drug regulator is imposing on generic exporters from India.

To address this shortage, prices have to go up because "it has to be remunerative for the companies to actually go about and manufacture", said Saigal. He expects the cycle to play out now in 1-2 years.

This will lead to more multiple expansions and further tailwinds to these expansions, especially for exporters to U.S. There are also bottom-up individual opportunities, Saigal said.