Eros Shares Tumble Nearly 20% After SEBI Bars CEO, MD Over Alleged Fund Diversion

Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. tumbled nearly 20%, the most in over four years, after the markets regulator barred the company's Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Dwivedi and Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla from holding a key managerial position or directorship in any listed company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India passed an ex-parte interim order against Eros International for alleged misstatements in its books of accounts.

SEBI directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of three companies listed on the exchange. ThinkinkPicturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged misrepresentation or diversion of funds by Eros. The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.