Eros Shares Tumble Nearly 20% After SEBI Bars CEO, MD Over Alleged Fund Diversion

BQPrimeMarketsEros Shares Tumble Nearly 20% After SEBI Bars CEO, MD Over Alleged Fund Diversion
MD, Sunil Arjan Lulla and CEO, Pradeep Dwivedi were barred from holding a KMP or directorial position in any listed company.

23 Jun 2023, 10:57 AM IST
BQPrime
Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. tumbled nearly 20%, the most in over four years, after the markets regulator barred the company's Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Dwivedi and Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla from holding a key managerial position or directorship in any listed company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India passed an ex-parte interim order against Eros International for alleged misstatements in its books of accounts.

SEBI directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of three companies listed on the exchange. ThinkinkPicturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged misrepresentation or diversion of funds by Eros. The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Shares of Eros International Media dropped 16.89% to Rs 21.9 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared to a 0.42% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It fell as much as 19.92% intraday, the most since June 6, 2019.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 134.5 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 32.7.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.6%.

