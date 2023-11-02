Equity Mutual Funds Keep Powder Dry As Global Volatility Spikes

Indian equity mutual fund managers held cash worth over Rs 90,000 crore at the end of September, according to Morningstar data, as geopolitical crises and soaring bond yields fuelled a risk-off sentiment.

"Most equity funds tend to be fully invested with cash levels ranging from 3–5%," Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said. "In certain mid- and small-cap funds, because of the way either markets have moved, or the own fund's liquidity situation has panned out, cash levels may have risen to 5–10%, which is what you’re seeing."

"So certainly, there is some dry powder for people to invest," Gupta said.

The mutual fund industry witnessed a surge in inflows into actively managed mid-cap and small-cap funds so far this year. Retail investors pumped in over Rs 45,000 crore into such schemes in the first nine months. Large-cap actively managed schemes saw an outflow of Rs 3,717 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.