Equity Mutual Fund Schemes To Shift To T+2 Redemption Payment Cycle From Wednesday
At present, funds are transferred to investors' bank account within 3 days after the completion of the redemption process.
Asset management companies are set to move to a shorter redemption payment cycle of T+2 for equity schemes from Wednesday.
At present, funds are transferred to investors' bank account within three days after the completion of the redemption process.
Moving to the T+2 cycle for equity schemes will benefit mutual fund investors.
Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer of Motilal Oswal AMC, termed the move as a positive step that will give quick and easy liquidity, which can be used to plan reinvestment or meet any obligations in a more time-bound manner.
From Jan. 27, Indian equity markets moved to a T+1 settlement cycle for all stocks, shortening the settlement cycle by a day and making the availability of funds a day sooner.
To pass on this benefit to mutual fund investors, Association of Mutual Funds on Friday said that all asset management companies will move to the T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity schemes, and implement this uniformly with effect from Feb. 1, 2023.
Globally, most stock exchanges in developed as well as emerging markets follow the T+2 (trade plus two) settlement system.
Since the day SEBI announced the phased movement of equity markets to the T+1 settlement cycle, the industry has been preparing to shorten the redemption payment cycle, AMFI Chief Executive NS Venkatesh said earlier.