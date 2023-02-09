Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Surge 71.8% In January: AMFI Data
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes jumped 71.8% from the previous month to Rs 12,546.5 crore in January.
Inflows into equity mutual funds surged in the month of January, aided by investments in small- and multi-cap funds.
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes jumped 71.8% from the previous month to Rs 12,546.5 crore in January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Inflows have now continued for 23 straight months.
The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 2.22% and 1.78%, respectively, in January.
SIP Contribution
SIP contribution grew to Rs 13,856.18 crore in January versus Rs 13,573.08 crore in December.
The number of SIP accounts reached 6.21 crore, compared to 6.12 crore in December.
"SIPs have shown a very positive trend, and contribution has touched an all-time high. Considering the way the market is behaving, retail investors have continued to look at equity as an investable segment, which is why inflows are on an upward trend," Chief Executive Officer N. S. Venkatesh said in a media call.
Category-Wise Trends
All equity mutual fund schemes witnessed net inflows in January.
Small-cap funds witnessed the highest investments, while large-cap funds saw the least.
Debt Funds
Liquid funds, used by companies to store short-term cash, registered outflows for the second straight month in January.
Credit-risk funds also witnessed outflows for the fourteenth straight month in January.
Net flows
Money market funds saw inflows worth Rs 6,460 crore in January, compared with outflows worth Rs 916 crore in December.
The average assets under management stood at Rs 40.80 lakh crore in January versus Rs 40.76 lakh crore in December. Net AUM fell to Rs 39.62 lakh crore from Rs 39.88 lakh crore in the previous month.