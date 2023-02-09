Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Surge 71.8% In January: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged in the month of January, aided by investments in small- and multi-cap funds.

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes jumped 71.8% from the previous month to Rs 12,546.5 crore in January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Inflows have now continued for 23 straight months.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 2.22% and 1.78%, respectively, in January.