Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump To 12-Month High In March: AMFI Data
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes rose 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March.
Inflows into equity mutual funds surged to a 12-month high in March, aided by investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes increased 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
That's the highest since Rs 28,463 crore in March 2022, with equity funds now recording inflow for 25 straight months.
The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 4.88% and 3.37%, respectively, in March.
Category-Wise Trends
All equity mutual fund schemes recorded net inflows in March. Sectoral/thematic schemes saw the highest investments, followed by dividend yield, small- and mid-cap funds.
Focused funds received the lowest inflows, followed by multi-cap funds.
Debt Funds
Liquid funds, used by companies to park short-term cash, registered outflows for the fourth straight month in March.
Corporate bond funds saw the highest inflows among debt schemes.
Credit-risk funds also recorded inflows after 15 months of withdrawals.
Net flows
Money market funds saw an outflow of Rs 11,421.7 crore in March, up from withdrawals worth Rs 542.4 crore in February.
The average assets under management of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 40.05 lakh crore in March compared with Rs 40.69 lakh crore in February. Net assets fell to Rs 39.42 lakh crore from Rs 39.46 lakh crore.