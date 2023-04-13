Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump To 12-Month High In March: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged to a 12-month high in March, aided by investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes increased 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

That's the highest since Rs 28,463 crore in March 2022, with equity funds now recording inflow for 25 straight months.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 4.88% and 3.37%, respectively, in March.