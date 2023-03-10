Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump 25% In February To Highest In Nine Months: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose to the highest nine months in February, aided by investments in sectoral and small-cap funds.

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes increased 25% from the previous month to Rs 15,685.6 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. That's the highest since May 2022. Inflows have now continued for 24 straight months.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 declined 1.25% and 1.77%, respectively, in February.