Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Drop 76% To Lowest In 21 Months In November: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds tumbled to the lowest level in 21 months in November, dragged down outflows from large-cap funds.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes plunged about 76% over the previous month to Rs 2,258.35 crore in November, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. That's the lowest since the category last saw outflows in February 2021, and the second straight month of decline.

The decline came even as benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50, rallied 4.62% and 4.92%, respectively, last month.