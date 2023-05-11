Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Decline 68% In April To Lowest In Four Months

Equity mutual fund inflows fell to their lowest in four months in April even as benchmark indices rose.

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes declined more than 68% over the previous month to Rs 6,480.3 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Aided by higher investments in small- and mid-cap funds in April, such schemes have now registered inflows for 26 months in a row.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 3.60% and 4.06%, respectively, in April.