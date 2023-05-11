Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Decline 68% In April To Lowest In Four Months
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes fell more than 68% to Rs 6,480.3 crore in April, according to AMFI.
Equity mutual fund inflows fell to their lowest in four months in April even as benchmark indices rose.
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes declined more than 68% over the previous month to Rs 6,480.3 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Aided by higher investments in small- and mid-cap funds in April, such schemes have now registered inflows for 26 months in a row.
The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 3.60% and 4.06%, respectively, in April.
SIP Contribution
The mutual fund industry saw a SIP inflow of Rs 13,727.63 crore in April as compared to an inflow of Rs 14,276.06 crore in March, AMFI Chief Executive Officer NS Venkatesh said in a press conference call.
The number of SIP, or systematic investment plan, accounts reached 6.42 crore as of April 30, compared to 6.36 crore as of March 31.
The marginal decline in SIP contribution is due to a higher number of holidays in April when compared to March. In addition, February's lower number of working days also led to more SIP inflows in March.
"I am quite confident that we will regain the Rs 14,000 crore number in May," Venkatesh said.
The SIP numbers are showing a "promising and upward" trend for the new financial year, Venkatesh said. The mutual fund industry will see more money flowing in through the SIP route, with gross inflows touching 17,000-18,000 crore by the end of financial year 2023-2024.
Category-Wise Trends
All equity mutual fund schemes recorded net inflows in April. Small-cap schemes saw the highest investments, followed by mid-cap funds.
Large-cap funds received the lowest inflows, the data showed.
Debt Funds
Meanwhile, liquid funds, used by companies to park short-term cash, registered inflows after four months of consecutive outflows.
Liquid funds saw the highest inflows of Rs 63,219.33 crore among debt schemes.
Credit-risk funds recorded outflows of Rs 356.12 crore in April.
Net Flows
Money market funds saw an inflow of Rs 13,960.96 crore in April, compared to an outflow of Rs 11,421.7 crore in March.
The average asset under management of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 41.53 lakh crore in April, compared to Rs 40.05 lakh crore in March. Meanwhile, net assets rose to Rs 41.62 lakh crore from Rs 39.42 lakh crore.