Equity Investors Turn Richer By Rs 16.36 Lakh Crore In 2022

"The macroeconomics of India were in a far better shape than those of the majority of the international markets, which resulted in a notable outperformance of the Indian equity market. Retail investors have also shown great confidence in the Indian economy, where SIP flows have maintained record levels through 2022. Due to their feeling of exclusion and the fact that India offered the most stability, FIIs began investing in the Indian equity market in late 2022. All things considered, the market overcame every challenge and finished 2022 in a flat to positive range," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said.