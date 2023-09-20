Equity Investors Lose Rs 2.89 Lakh Crore In Two Days Of Market Fall
Investors' wealth fell by Rs 2.89 lakh crore in two days of market fall, with the BSE Sensex tumbling 796 points on Wednesday, amid weak global market trends ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Fresh foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of a host of interest rate decisions from global central banks also added to the overall bearish trend. Besides, the U.S. Fed meeting, the BoE (Bank of England) and the BoJ (Bank of Japan) are also scheduled to meet this week.
Falling for the second day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 796 points, or 1.18%, to settle at 66,800.84 points. During the day, it fell by 868.7 points, or 1.28%, to 67,294.16 points.
The BSE benchmark fell 241.79 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 67,596.84 points on Monday.
Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Following the bearish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 2,89,121.56 crore to Rs 3,20,51,859.15 crore in two days.
"The domestic markets remained under pressure due to rising U.S. bond yields and a stronger greenback. Concerns reigned over upcoming Fed policy, interest rate trajectory and rising oil prices."
"Bank Nifty underperformed today due to rising cost of funds and reduction in deposits, leading to moderation in net yields," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest laggard, falling 4%. JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.
Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell by 0.51% and midcap index declined 0.33%.
Among the indices, financial services fell by 1.39%, commodities dropped 1.39%, metal (1.25%), realty (1.20%), bankex (1.05%), telecommunication (0.95%) and oil & gas (0.68%).
Utilities and power were the gainers.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,236.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.23% to $93.18 a barrel.