Equitas Small Finance Bank Shares Gain As Analysts See Growth Potential

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. gained for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after its net profit jumped 59% in the fourth quarter.

The bank's net profit rose 59% to Rs 190 crore for the quarter ended March 31, according to its exchange filing. The asset under management was up 35% year-on-year or 12% quarter-on-quarter, with broad-based growth across segments. Disbursements were up 80% year-on-year and 23% quarter-on-quarter.

Its gross non-performing asset moderated 70 basis points to 2.76% during the quarter under review, and the provision coverage ratio increased to 56.9% in 4QFY23 vs. 50.8% in Q3FY23.

"Equitas Small Finance Bank remains a strong mid-cap idea in the financials space; its 4QFY23 results back this view. The benefits of the small finance bank licence are showing up in increasingly competitive funding costs relative to peers, expansion of fee-generating products, new product introductions, and expansion of existing products," said HSBC while maintaining a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 104 per share.

The lending market opportunity remains immense, which would ensure a long growth runway, the brokerage said.