Equitas Small Finance Bank Shares Gain As Analysts See Growth Potential
Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit at Rs 190 crore during Q4
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. gained for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after its net profit jumped 59% in the fourth quarter.
The bank's net profit rose 59% to Rs 190 crore for the quarter ended March 31, according to its exchange filing. The asset under management was up 35% year-on-year or 12% quarter-on-quarter, with broad-based growth across segments. Disbursements were up 80% year-on-year and 23% quarter-on-quarter.
Its gross non-performing asset moderated 70 basis points to 2.76% during the quarter under review, and the provision coverage ratio increased to 56.9% in 4QFY23 vs. 50.8% in Q3FY23.
"Equitas Small Finance Bank remains a strong mid-cap idea in the financials space; its 4QFY23 results back this view. The benefits of the small finance bank licence are showing up in increasingly competitive funding costs relative to peers, expansion of fee-generating products, new product introductions, and expansion of existing products," said HSBC while maintaining a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 104 per share.
The lending market opportunity remains immense, which would ensure a long growth runway, the brokerage said.
EPS Upgrade
HSBC upgraded the bank's EPS due to an improved outlook for net interest margins, primarily driven by better competitiveness in the cost of funds and stronger fee income growth with more cross-selling. "We are building a conservative credit cost of 1.4% in FY24e versus the management guidance of 1.20–1.25%," it said.
However, lower-than-estimated loan growth, the loss of key management personnel, and competitive pressures pushing up the cost of deposits are potential downside risks, according to HSBC.
Aim For Universal Bank Licence
The bank aims to apply for a universal bank license after the completion of a reverse merger, according to PhillipCapital.
Equitas Small Finance Bank merged with its parent company, Equitas Holdings Ltd., in March, mainly to meet the promoter holding norms in Equitas SFB.
Through the reverse merger, the small finance bank swapped 231 shares for every 100 shares in the holding company.
"We see its transition to a universal bank from a small finance bank as beneficial, as under the universal bank format, the minimum capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio requirement will come down to 11.5% versus 15% under the small banking licence requirement," said Phillip Capital. "We believe, even considering buffer capital, the leverage ratio of the entity can increase, which will aid the overall return on equity."
The brokerage has initiated coverage with a 'buy' ratings on the stock with a target price of Rs 100.