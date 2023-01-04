Equitas SFB Shares Hit 52-Week High On Kotak's 'Buy' Call, RBI Nod For SBI MF Purchase

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. hit a 52-week high after Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a "buy" call amid the Reserve Bank of India allowing SBI Fund to buy a stake in the bank.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a Jan. 3 note, retained its "buy" call while raising its price target to Rs 65 apiece from Rs 60 apiece, citing "stabilization in leadership at the bank and the progress on the reverse-merger."

The brokerage was referring to the banks' Chief Executive Officer, PN Vasudevan's decision to stay on until the board and regulator deem it appropriate, as well as the SFB's merger back to its parent company, Equitas Holdings.