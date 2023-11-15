Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah On The Best Approach To Navigate Market Volatility

The Indian market may face challenges in the next few months. even though a smooth trajectory was observed in the past six to 12 months, according to Envision Capital Service Pvt.'s Nilesh Shah.

Despite maintaining a positive outlook for India, Shah highlighted the need for equanimity, acknowledging the increased valuations and emerging geopolitical risks that could potentially pose as headwinds to the country's growth narrative.

"So, I would probably say that from a period of optimism, I think this is the time to kind of have some bit of equanimity in us," Shah, chief executive officer at Envision Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.