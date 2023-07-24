Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram Lists Sectors To Bet On Amid Global Liquidity Rally

While a global liquidity rally is under way after the market corrected in 2022 over fear of inflation, the economic conditions are not conducive for a sustained bull run, according to Sridhar Sivaram of Enam Holdings Pvt.

The current risk-on rally saw markets across the globe perform really well, Sivaram, investment director at Enam Holdings, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

The Nasdaq surged over 35%, while countries like South Korea and Taiwan saw a rally of about 20%. India participated in this rally as well but not to the extent of the other markets, Sivaram said.

While only seven to eight stocks contributed to the exponential rise in Nasdaq, most sectors in India were responsible for the rally in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, he said.

This broad participation from most sectors and stocks was a healthy sign for the country, according to him. India's participation in this rally might continue for another three to six months as the impact of the sudden jump in interest rates and the reduction in liquidity takes some time to flow through into the real economy, he said.

"Are these economic conditions great for a sustained bull market? I would say no, because we are still seeing rate hikes in the U.S. Even in India, we will not see a rate cut at least for another 12 months," he said.

Sivaram highlighted that there are several headwinds if one looks at the broad macro picture globally and for India. "But currently, we have a strong risk-on rally and India is participating," he said. "This is the time to relook at your portfolio."