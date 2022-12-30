EMs To Outperform Developed Peers In 2023, Says Simon Powell Of Jefferies

Emerging markets will perform better than their developed peers in 2023, according to Simon Powell of Jefferies.

"Emerging markets have a low-cost base, better supply-chain system, and good fiscal policies. Therefore, emerging markets should do better than developed markets in 2023," Powell, global head-thematic research at Jefferies, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

If the Federal Reserve is overtightening rates and not slowing down in 2023, it could be bad for emerging markets, he said.