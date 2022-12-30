EMs To Outperform Developed Peers In 2023, Says Simon Powell Of Jefferies
Dollar strengthening is bad for emerging markets, both at the government and corporate level, according to Powell.
Emerging markets will perform better than their developed peers in 2023, according to Simon Powell of Jefferies.
"Emerging markets have a low-cost base, better supply-chain system, and good fiscal policies. Therefore, emerging markets should do better than developed markets in 2023," Powell, global head-thematic research at Jefferies, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
If the Federal Reserve is overtightening rates and not slowing down in 2023, it could be bad for emerging markets, he said.
U.S. Dollar Vs Emerging Markets
"If dollar strength has peaked in 2022, and now is softening from here, that is very constructive for emerging markets. It is a potential tailwind to emerging markets in 2023, if it has peaked," he said.
Outlook On China
Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, Powell expects the Chinese economy to perform better in 2023.
"We believe the government will stimulate the property market and avoid a catastrophe, in terms of domestic residential property in China. Therefore, it is reasonably safe to start to be overweight (on) China. But there are risks with that investment strategy."
Macro Landscape For Indian Markets
According to Powell, there is potential for growth in 2023, and he sees continuing flow of funds to India and other emerging markets from developed markets.
"India offers a good long-term story from a multi-year perspective," he said.