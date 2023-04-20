BQPrimeMarketsEmkay Global Shares Hit Upper Circuit After SEBI Approves Setting Up Mutual Fund Business 
Emkay Global Shares Hit Upper Circuit After SEBI Approves Setting Up Mutual Fund Business 

The company has been directed by SEBI to incorporate an ACM and a trustee company to set up the mutual fund business.

20 Apr 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. surged to hit the upper circuit after SEBI granted in-principal approval to sponsor a mutual fund.

The company has been directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to incorporate an asset management company and a trustee company to set up the mutual fund business. As per SEBI's regulations, Emkay Global should sponsor at least 40% of the AMC's networth.

The AMC's networth should not be less than Rs 50 crore. Furthermore, the company has to fulfill the requirements as prescribed by the SEBI within a period of six months for a successful registration.

Shares of Emkay Global rose 19.97%% to Rs 80.2 apiece as of 10:39 a.m., compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock is locked in an upper circuit after rising to its intraday high of 19.97%, the most in over 14 months since Jan. 27, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 92.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

