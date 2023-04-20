Emkay Global Shares Hit Upper Circuit After SEBI Approves Setting Up Mutual Fund Business 

Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. surged to hit the upper circuit after SEBI granted in-principal approval to sponsor a mutual fund.

The company has been directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to incorporate an asset management company and a trustee company to set up the mutual fund business. As per SEBI's regulations, Emkay Global should sponsor at least 40% of the AMC's networth.

The AMC's networth should not be less than Rs 50 crore. Furthermore, the company has to fulfill the requirements as prescribed by the SEBI within a period of six months for a successful registration.