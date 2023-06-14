Emkay Bets On Cummins, IDFC First Bank, Astral, PFC For Additions To MSCI In August Rejig
Emkay expects four potential inclusions in the MSCI India standard index, without any exclusions
Index provider MSCI is likely to include four stocks in the MSCI India Standard Index without any exclusion expected during the quarterly review on Aug. 10, according to Emkay.
The changes will take effect on Sept. 1.
Assuming a price cut-off date of June 13, the brokerage expects two 'high probability inclusions' and two 'low probability inclusions' in the index.
Among the high-probability inclusions, the brokerage expects Cummins India Ltd. to bring in as much as $108 million in inflows at eight times its average daily volume, while IDFC First Bank Ltd. would ensure an inflow of about $101 million at five times its average daily volume.
The two stocks have risen 25% and 40% since April, and if it continues to grow, they "would qualify the inclusion size cut-off by a comfortable margin", said Emkay.
Astral Ltd. and Power Finance Corp. are among the low-probability inclusions, according to Emkay.
Astral is expected to bring in an inflow of $96 million at 12 times its average daily volume, while Power Finance Corp. would bring in an inflow of $90 million at 5.5 times its average daily volume.
The companies have been included in the low probability list since the free-float market cap barely meets their expected size requirements, Emkay said. However, should the prices rise by 6–8% in the next month and a half, the two would then be included in the brokerage's high probability inclusions, the brokerage said.