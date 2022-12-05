Emerging Markets Face Risk Of Policy Error Amid Conflicting Priorities

Hungary was the first to learn this bitter lesson. After one of the world’s fastest tightening cycles that saw the benchmark rate multiply more than 21 times in 16 months, the eastern European country took a pause after a move in September. But within days, it was forced to resume a hawkish stance by inflation surging to the highest level since 1996 and its currency plunging to a record low against the euro. Now, the pressure is building up in the opposite direction, with the economy contracting on a quarterly sequential basis and economists surveyed by Bloomberg projecting a recession in the first half of 2023.