Emerging-Market Fear Gauge Soars As Traders Brace For Turmoil

A gauge of developing nation currencies fell for a second session Wednesday, with the Hungarian Forint and the Czech Koruna leading losses, down at least 2.9% each. An index of emerging-market stocks is at the lowest intraday level since December, with South African shares posting their longest losing streak in five years. The CBOE Emerging-Market ETF Volatility Index, the VIX equivalent for developing-nation stocks, jumped 15.5 percentage points at the open, set for its biggest one-day jump since January 2022.