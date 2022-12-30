Elin Electronics Shares List At 1.62% Discount To IPO Price On Market Debut
The stocks listed at Rs 243 piece on the BSE and at Rs 244 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Elin Electronics Ltd. listed at Rs 243 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a discount of 1.62% to its IPO price of Rs 247 per share. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 244, a 1.21% discount.
Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics Ltd. launched its initial public offering between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22.
The shares of the company got listed on the exchanges on Dec. 30. The company's IPO was subscribed 3.09 times on its final day, with the QIB getting subscribed 4.51 times, followed by the non-institutional investor with a 3.29-times subscription and the retail segment at 2.2 times.
The company is a leading electronics manufacturing services manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/kitchen appliances in India and is one of the largest fractional horsepower motor manufacturers in India.